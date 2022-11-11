Live Results: House, Senate remains up for grabs 3 days after Election Day

Three days after Election Day and there is no definitive answer on which party will control the House and Senate come December.

Republicans seem to be poised to claim the House as they have clinched 211 seats, based on Associated Press projections. They need just seven more to claim a majority. Democrats have won 192 seats. Thirty-two seats have yet to be called as of early Friday morning.

As of this writing, Democrats lead 22 of the 32 remaining uncalled seats. If those results hold, Republicans would have a 221-214 advantage in the House, essentially giving them the slimmest House majority in almost nine decades.

Half of the remaining uncalled House seats are in California, which has been counting mail-in ballots. Alaska and Maine use ranked-choice voting, so results depend on an instant runoff.

As of Friday morning, Republicans hold a 49-48 edge in Senate seats. Democrat Mark Kelly is leading in Arizona while Republican Adam Laxalt holds a slim advantage in Nevada. Both states are in the process of counting mail-in ballots.

Arizona officials said they had 290,000 mail-in ballots dropped off on Election Day. The ballots take time to process and verify. Officials in Arizona said results may not be known until early next week.

A similar issue took place in Nevada. About 57,000 ballots were dropped off in the Las Vegas area on Election Day. Plus, the state will accept mail-in ballots received late as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

Georgia is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff as the state requires that a candidate get at least 50% of the vote. Democrat Raphael Warnock got just 49.4, while Republican Herschel Walker had 48.5%.

Since Democrats would hold the majority at 50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker, whichever party wins two of the remaining three uncalled Senate seats will hold the majority in 2023.