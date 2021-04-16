Liberty University sues Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year.

The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

It alleges breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and statutory conspiracy.

Falwell's departure from the Virginia university last August followed a series of personal scandals.

Falwell took an indefinite leave of absence following him posting a photo on Instagram of himself and a woman, not his wife, with both of their pants unzipped while on his yacht.

Falwell responded to a phone call seeking comment Friday with a text saying he was not available to talk.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney representing him in the matter.

Back in October, Falwell sued the university his late father founded, alleging the evangelical school damaged his reputation.

In a statement to The AP, Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb said the university's “only word on the subject is the lawsuit itself.”