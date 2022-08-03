Watch Now
Last victim of Uvalde school shooting released from hospital

Texas School Shooting Police Chief
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022, after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The district’s superintendent said Wednesday, June 22, that Chief Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district’s police chief, has been put on leave following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 9:14 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 22:14:14-04

UVLADE, Texas — All of the victims injured in the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are now out of the hospital.

University Health announced on Twitter that the final patient from the shooting was released Friday.

They shared a video of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down a hospital hallway and handing out roses to the nurses and other staff.

Those around her clapped, chanted and cheered as she made her exit.

Zamora was in the hospital 67 days after she was injured when a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School in May.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

The deadly school shooting was America's deadliest school shooting since 2012.

