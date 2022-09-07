Las Vegas police search county administrator's home after reporter fatally stabbed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles on Wednesday morning.
LVMPD officials sent a statement confirming officers were serving search warrants related to the homicide of investigative reporter Jeff German.
We’re outside of Tuscany Trails neighborhood on Red Hills Rd. Beyond the tape- a home believed to be the subject of a search warrant related to the homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German. Metro confirmed they’re executing search warrants but have not said an address pic.twitter.com/ROikQn4904— Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) September 7, 2022
German was found stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 3.
Wednesday, crews witnessed officers going in and out of Telles' home.
In a public update on Tuesday, Capt. Dori Koren shared new photos of a vehicle believed to be connected to German's killing: a red or maroon 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.
A vehicle parked in the driveway at Telles' home appeared similar to the vehicle in photos Koren shared.
German, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, published several stories about Telles. Telles has publicly stated negative things about German and his reporting in the past.
Earlier this week, police shared photos of a potential suspect who was seen near German's home, wearing a large-brimmed straw hat and a long-sleeved orange construction shirt.
In a statement to the media on Wednesday, officials didn't specify where they were searching.
"No further information will be provided at this time," they said.
This article was written by KTNV.