Juvenile tackled by security after running onto field during Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. — For the second time in a week, someone ran out onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by security.

On Sunday, during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the Associated Press reported that a boy ran onto the field during the second quarter as the team was lining up for a conversion against the Atlanta Falcons before he was taken down by security.

A woman, who claimed to be the boy's mother, told the news outlet that he was 10 years old.

However, a Tampa police officer told the Associated Press that the child was older than 10 but couldn't release more information because he was a juvenile.

According to the officer, the woman, who has several children, was confused about which one of them jumped onto the field, the Associated Press reported.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin told the news outlet that the child was issued a civil citation and given notice to appear in court.

Last Monday, a protester ran on the field during the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers before Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled him, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the protester has since filed a police report.