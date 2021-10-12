Watch
Justice Department asks court to block Texas abortion law while case is appealed

Brandon Wade/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, anti-abortion demonstrators pray and protest outside of a Whole Women's Health of North Texas, in McKinney, Texas. Foes of the strict abortion ban passed in Texas are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of abortion restrictions. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 16:51:30-04

The Biden administration is once again asking the courts to block a new Texas law that bans most abortions.

The Justice Department submitted its brief to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals Monday.

It argues that Senate Bill 8 violates the constitutions and is an "assault on the rights of its citizens."

The law bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. Abortion rights activists have said that many women don't know they are pregnant that early.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals gave Texas until Thursday to respond to the Justice Department’s latest arguments, according to The Associated Press.

However, the law remains in place for now. Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay of a lower court's ruling, which blocked the law.

