John Madden returns to cover of his video game

Former football coach and broadcaster John Madden will return to be on the cover of his annual video game following his December 2021 death.

Madden was featured on the cover of the annual EA Sports NFL game throughout the 90s, but that honor has generally gone to active MVP-caliber players in recent years.

EA Sports said three different Madden covers will be used this fall.

"As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it's a full circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art," Chuck Styles, who's responsible for the Madden 23 All Madden Edition, said in a statement.

EA Sports said that Madden will be honored in a number of additional ways in the coming weeks.

Madden was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978. He then entered the broadcast booth, with stints at CBS, FOX, NBC and ABC.

Madden died at the age of 85 on Dec. 28, 2021.