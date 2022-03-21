Watch
Jergens moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

Posted at 2:25 PM, Mar 21, 2022
A popular skin moisturizer is being voluntarily recalled because it could contain harmful bacteria.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Kao USA is recalling 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer because they might be contained with a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviae.

The bacteria could cause infections to those who have weakened immune systems, the agency said.

The products that are part of the recall were manufactured between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, 2021.

The 3 oz. bottles have a lot code on the back of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."

The 10 oz. bottles have a lot code located on the bottom of the bottle that starts with the prefix "ZU."

ProductLot code
Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (3 oz.)

ZU712851

ZU712911

ZU712861

ZU722851

ZU712871

ZU722881

ZU712881

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer (10 oz.)

ZU722741

ZU732791

ZU722771

ZU732801

ZU722781

ZU732811

ZU732781

ZU732821

Kao USA says people who have the products should discontinue the use of the affected products.

Consumers seeking information or a refund should call toll-free 1-800-742-8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com.

