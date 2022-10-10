Iranian state-run broadcaster reportedly hacked amid wave of protests

Hackers flashed a video on the screen during a new bulletin on Iranian state television, according to multiple news reports.

The image on the screen reportedly showed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the pictures of several women, including Mahsa Amini.

Amini was detained by the morality police, who claimed she wasn't adhering to the country's strict dress code. She died in police custody. Her family claims she was beaten to death.

Amini's death set off a wave of protests across Iran.

According to NBC News, the hackers asked others to “Join us and stand up!”

The group “Edalat Ali” or “Ali’s Justice” appeared to take credit for the hack as it posted social media information on the screen.