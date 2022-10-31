Instagram looking into accounts being abruptly suspended

It's no Halloween trick. Some Instagram users were alerted Monday that their accounts had been suspended.

Users were greeted with a message that said their accounts don't follow Instagram's "community guidelines." Users were informed that their accounts would be permanently disabled if their accounts could not be confirmed within 30 days.

Instagram tweeted that it was aware of users unable to access their accounts.

"We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," the public relations team for Instagram tweeted.

Instagram has not said how many people are impacted by the account suspensions or when they can expect to regain access.

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks outages, shows many accounts had been restored by the middle of the day.