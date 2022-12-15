Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries in Indianapolis says they like to do "big things and good things."

One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over.

"When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.

Tooley lost his job and says he didn't have any savings. He ended up losing everything and living under a tarp in the parking lot of the shop's 82nd Street location.

"I heard his story and was like, 'Wow.' It's insane that you have been living here so long and no one has helped you," the general manager said.

The shop turned to social media and raised $15,000 for Tooley in just a few days.

They've taken him to the store to get a suit, food and a warm place to sleep.

"They did more than just help — they inspired me, motivated me and they were there for me. I just thank them and the people that donated the money. Whoever you are, I appreciate it," Tooley said.

MOTW says a few people have called them to offer Tooley a job.

This article was written by Amber Grigley for WRTV.