Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony a television hit

APTOPIX Capitol Riot Investigation
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, arrives to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
APTOPIX Capitol Riot Investigation
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 22:17:31-04

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee was a big hit with TV viewers.

The Nielsen company said an estimated 13.2 million people watched the hearing, called by the congressional committee on short notice. That's a 28% increase over the 10.25 million who watched the committee's previous daytime session.

It's 23% more than the average live audience for the other three daytime hearings. Hutchinson is the 25-year-old former aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She testified about former President Donald Trump's displays of temper as plans to overturn the 2020 election results began falling apart.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections