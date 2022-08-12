House Democrats poised to send Inflation Reduction Act to President Biden's desk

A debate is underway in the House of Representatives on the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed in the Senate by a straight party-line vote on August 7.

After debating the bill, the House will take a vote on the bill. Democrats will need to hold nearly their entire caucus together as Republicans have united in opposition to the bill.

Democratic lawmakers estimate that the legislation would reduce the federal deficit by $369 billion over the next 10 years by closing taxing loopholes, bolstering Internal Revenue Service enforcement and executing a minimum 15% corporate tax.

In return, the legislation would supply $369 billion in spending to address climate change and an additional $64 billion to grow the Affordable Care Act.

Much of the GOP opposition to the bill has been to a provision for the hiring of additional IRS agents. Republicans have claimed the additional agents would be used to audit low and middle-income Americans.

The White House has pushed back on that, claiming that those earning less than $400,000 a year would not be any more likely to face an audit.

Assuming Democrats can hold their slim majority in the House, President Joe Biden, who supports the legislation, would sign it into law.