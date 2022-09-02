Watch Now
Homeowners find coins worth up to nearly $300K while remodeling

Posted at 12:56 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:19:43-04

A trove of gold coins was found when homeowners in England were renovating their kitchen, according to CNN.

The coins are reportedly expected to net as much as $290,000 at auction.

The Metro reports that some of the coins date back 400 years.

They were reportedly discovered in a can that was under the floorboards.

"This find of over 260 coins is also one of the largest on archaeological record from Britain, and certainly for the 18th century period," the auction house Spink & Son told CNN.

The coins will be auctioned off in October.

