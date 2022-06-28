Hinckley says he's sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981 has apologized for his actions in a televised interview.

John Hinckley Jr. told CBS Mornings in his first TV interview since his release from court supervision that he feels remorse for all the lives he affected.

"I have true remorse for what I did," he said.

Hinckley Jr. said he doesn’t remember what he was feeling when he attacked the president and wounded three others.

Hinckley Jr. said he wishes he could take it all back.

He said he hopes to soften his public image and show people he's “kind of an ordinary guy."

Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1982. He spent more than 30 years at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, D.C.