Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court Wednesday in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and a mask.

The disgraced movie mogul with his lawyer entered the plea a day after he was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term. He now awaits a second trial on a second coast and the possibility of another lengthy sentence.

According to the Associated Press, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

Weinstein’s charges involve five women and span from 2004 to 2013. The 11 counts together could bring a sentence of 140 years.

Weinstein has already been convicted of the 2013 rape of an aspiring actress and a 2006 incident where he forcibly performed oral sex on a production assistant. Both of those assaults occurred in New York City. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for those crimes in 2020.

Weinstein is seeking a new trial in connection with his New York conviction.