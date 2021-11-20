Gun accidentally fired at Atlanta airport, causing brief panic

Officials at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport say there is "no danger to passengers or employees" after a gun was fired Saturday at a security checkpoint.

The airport's official Twitter account says a gun was "accidentally discharged" at a security screening area at 1:30 p.m. ET.

"There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees," a tweet read.

The Atlanta Police Department is on the scene to assist with an investigation. No injuries were reported.

At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidently discharged at ATL’s security screening area. There is NOT an active shooter at the airport. APD is on the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) November 20, 2021

WXIA-TV in Atlanta shared videos to social media that showed travelers seeking cover in the moments after the weapon was fired. Other videos showed passengers disembarking planes and gathering on the tarmac.

City Councilman Andre Dickens, a candidate running in the upcoming mayoral race, later tweeted that it is "safe to travel" from the airport.

By 3 p.m. ET, the FAA reported, "no destination-specific delays" at Hartsfield-Jackson airport.