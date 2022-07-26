Watch Now
Green Bay police reviewing incident involving officer, Packers running back

Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Posted at 3:29 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 16:29:01-04

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WGBA) — The Green Bay Police Department has initiated a review of an incident between a police officer and Packers running back AJ Dillon after the altercation was caught on camera.

During a rain delay at the Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich soccer match held at Lambeau Field, Dillon was trying to entertain the crowd by attempting a "Lambeau Leap."

An officer then tried to stop Dillon by pulling on his jersey. The moment was captured by an attendee and posted to TikTok.

Green Bay Police Department said in a statement, that the incident was a clear miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon.

Dillon also tweeted about the incident, agreeing that it was just a form of miscommunication.

This story was originally reported on nbc26.com.

