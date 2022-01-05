Watch
Grammy Awards postponed due to omicron variant

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - A decorative grammy is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The upcoming Grammy Awards have been postponed due to what organizers called "too many risks" due to the omicron variant. The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 05, 2022
The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show will no longer take place on Jan. 31.

In a statement, the Recording Academy and CBS said the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 omicron variant creates too much risk to move forward with the show, which was scheduled to take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority," the statement says.

A new date for the show will be announced "soon."

Musician Jon Batiste is nominated for 11 Grammys, more than any other artist. He received nominations for album of the year for "We Are" and record of the year with "Freedom."

Justin Beiber, H.E.R, and Doja Cat received eight nominations.

Trevor Noah has been tapped to host the show when it eventually airs.

