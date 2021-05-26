Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
biden.jpeg
Posted at 6:10 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 07:10:21-04

Senate Republicans are reviving negotiations over President Joe Biden's sweeping investment plan.

On Tuesday, they prepared a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal that would be funded with COVID-19 relief money as a counteroffer to the White House ahead of a Memorial Day deadline toward a bipartisan deal.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a week of progress was expected.

Talks over the infrastructure investment are at a crossroads as Biden reaches for a top legislative priority.

The White House is assessing whether Biden can strike a deal with Republicans or whether he will go it alone with Democrats.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education