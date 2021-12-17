Good Samaritan honored for stopping robbery suspect at Ohio grocery store

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man was honored Thursday after the Butler County Sheriff's Office said he chased down and subdued a robbery suspect that grabbed an 87-year-old woman's purse.

Patricia Goins said she and Deshawn Pressley briefly crossed paths inside a grocery store in Lemon Township when a man ran past her, grabbing her purse.

"As soon as I stepped into the aisle, he grabbed my purse out of the cart," Goins said.

Pressley and several others ran after the suspect, following him out of the store and into the parking lot. Surveillance footage shows Pressley knocking the purse out of the suspect's hands and holding him until deputies arrived, making a citizen's arrest.

"I heard screaming and yelling," Pressley said. "It was a yell saying 'I need help.' I just turned around and did what I had to do as a citizen, and I'm glad I helped her because she's a wonderful, lovely lady and I just love helping people."

Pressley said he learned from his grandmother to always stick up for his elders at a young age.

"My mom died when I was young and my grandma took me in and she did very good by me," he said.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said he believes Pressley's actions are rare in this day and age.

"He jumped in and took action and we are very fortunate she got her purse back," Jones said. "We sent a message to this guy, who I hope is still in my jail."

The suspect, Derek Vaughn, was charged with robbery and theft, while Goins was reunited with her purse, thanks to Pressley's actions.

"I think he was great," Goins said. "He's my hero."

Goins and Pressley said they plan to get together for lunch very soon.

This story was originally published by Whitney Miller on Scripps station WCPO in Cincinnati.