Giuliani withdraws from interview with Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, who led Donald Trump’s court efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, has withdrawn from an interview with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

It had been scheduled to take place Friday.

Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey says Giuliani “remains under subpoena,” adding, "If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options.”

The committee issued subpoenas in January to Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

According to The New York Times, Giuliani wanted to record the hearing because he "doesn't trust" certain committee members. Giuliani's attorney told the publication that the recording is a "sticking point" with the committee.

Despite canceling Friday's interview, Giuliani's attorney says his client's participation is not off the table.