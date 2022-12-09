Girl gets preapproved to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles

A girl in California will be allowed to keep a unicorn if she can find one.

Madeline wrote the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control, asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard.

She received an official letter in response.

The letter states that the department gives licenses to keep unicorns under certain conditions. They include giving the unicorn access to regular "sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows." Owners must also feed it watermelon, its favorite treat, at least once a week.

The county included a tag for a pre-approved license to keep a unicorn. Madeline was also given a stuffed unicorn toy to hold her over until she can find a real one.

"We commend Madeline’s sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance to keep a unicorn in Los Angeles County," the department posted on Facebook.