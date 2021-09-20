Watch
General Motors to begin replacing recalled batteries in Chevy Bolt EVs

David Zalubowski/AP
The company logo shines off the nose of an unsold 2022 Bolt electric vehicle on display in front of a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Englewood, Colo. General Motors said Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 that production has resumed for battery modules used in recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and customers could start getting replacement parts by mid-October. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 16:56:27-04

General Motors announced it will start replacing recalled batteries in Chevy Bolt electric vehicles.

The company said replacement batteries will begin shipping to dealerships as soon as mid-October.

The current batteries in Chevy Bolts were recalled due to a fire hazard.

“The root cause of the rare circumstances that could cause a battery fire is two manufacturing defects known as a torn anode and a folded separator, both of which need to be present in the same battery cell,” General Motors said.

The maker of the battery, LG, has implemented a new manufacturing process to fix the defect, General Motors says.

The new batteries will come with an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.

General Motors said it has a “notification process” that will inform people when they need to take their car in to have the battery replaced.

Last month, General Motors expanded its recall to include 2017-2022 Bolt EVs and the new EUV.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
