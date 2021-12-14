Watch
'General Hospital' actor sues ABC over vaccine mandate

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Actor Ingo Rademacher arrives at the 20th annual Race to Erase MS event "Love to Erase MS" at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Friday, May 3, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 17:24:47-05

Actor Ingo Rademacher, who appeared on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" for nearly 25 years, has filed a lawsuit against the network over its vaccine mandate.

Rademacher left the show in November after refusing to comply with the mandate.

According to Variety, Rademacher, who played Jax on the show, was denied a religious exemption.

"Questioning the sincerity of one’s religious beliefs in order to deny a request for an exemption to the Covid Vaccine Mandate constitutes religious discrimination and violates federal and state civil rights laws," the complaint says, according to USA Today.

Rademacher has been outspoken against vaccine mandates. Prior to leaving the show, he posted on Instagram that he would "stand with you to fight for medical freedom."

ABC has not commented on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
