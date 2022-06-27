Watch Now
'Full House' star pushed by police during protest in California

CNN Newsource
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jun 27, 2022
"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by police in California during an abortion rights protest on Saturday.

The LAPD said they were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 Freeway at the time.

At least one demonstrator was hit with a baton; in Sweetin's case, she was shoved to the ground from behind.

The actress rose and started chanting, "No justice, no peace."

Sweetin's publicist says her client will continue to protest because "We are not free until all of us are free."

Police officials say they would review the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

