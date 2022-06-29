Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

French court convicts 20 in deadly 2015 Paris attacks

France Paris Attacks Trial
Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall, which was a site of last Friday's attacks, in Paris, Nov. 17, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
France Paris Attacks Trial
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 15:14:13-04

PARIS (AP) — A French court has found 20 men guilty of involvement in the Islamic State terrorist attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium in 2015.

The deadliest peacetime attacks in French history killed 130 people.

Presiding judge Jean-Louis Peries rendered the verdict Wednesday in a courthouse surrounded by unprecedented security.

The chief suspect, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges. He faces life in prison. There is no death penalty in France.

According to The New York Times, Abdeslam admitted to dropping off suicide bombers who carried out the attacks, but he claimed he changed his mind about blowing himself up.

“I made mistakes,” Abdeslam reportedly said. “But I’m a not a murderer, I’m not a killer.”

The verdicts wrap up a nine-month trial.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections