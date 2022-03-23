Former Trump aide Paul Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman to President Donald Trump, was removed from a Dubai-bound plane at Miami International Airport because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told the Associated Press that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight Sunday without incident.

Manafort was Trump's campaign chairman for six months in 2016 before being removed in August after the New York Times reported his working consulting for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine.

He was convicted in August 2018 of tax fraud and conspiracy, serving time in prison before he was released in May 2020 amid concerns about the coronavirus to serve the rest of his time at home, the AP reported.

Trump later pardoned Manafort in December 2020.