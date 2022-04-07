Forecasters expect 19 storms this hurricane season, which is higher than normal

Forecasters at Colorado State University are expecting a total of 19 storms this hurricane season.

Experts released their hurricane season forecast on Thursday.

19 named storms are expected in 2022, 2 fewer than last year.

Of those storms, 9 are expected to become hurricanes, 4 of them will likely be major.

CSU experts estimate there will be 90 storm days this year, exceeding the average by 20 days.

The entire American coastline is 71% likely to see one major hurricane make landfall, nearly 20% higher than the average for the past 100 years, scientists said.

A major hurricane is 47% likely to make landfall on the East Coast, and 46% likely to touch down on the Gulf Coast spanning from the Florida Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

While there are more hurricanes than normal expected this year, scientists say seasons like this one are becoming more common.

2021 was the third most active hurricane season on record, according to data.

2022 also marks one of the years with the most named storms in CSU’s forecast history.

Experts tell CNN they have more named storms now due to “technological improvements” that can now detect weak storms that may have been missed decades ago.

The list of named storms of 2022 from the National Hurricane Center are:

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and ends on November 30.