Florida teacher arrested for allegedly attempting to have 'sexual encounter' with 2-year-old

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County teacher and babysitter purchased a box of condoms with the intention of having a "sexual encounter" with a 2-year-old girl, deputies say.

Xavier Alexander, 27, a fourth-grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary School near Palm Beach Gardens, is currently being held on $1 million bond in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor.

According to a newly released arrest report, the investigation started when a father who was in the process of moving with his two-year-old daughter posted an ad on Craigslist asking for someone to share and split the cost of a motel room during their transition period.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Alexander responded to the ad through text message and asked the toddler's father, "Would I ever be alone with your daughter?"

The father said no, to which Alexander replied, "Ah well I think ill go elsewhere good luck."

Concerned about the conversation, the father contacted law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said an undercover deputy, posing as the toddler's father, texted Alexander back and engaged in the following conversation with him:

"hey if I let you spend time with my daughter would you pay for the whole room?" the deputy said.

"at this point is too late for tonight but totally tomorrow and I can do a couple days," Alexander replied.

"your not gonna hurt her right? shes young," the deputy asked.

"No i wont hurt her," Alexander responded.

"I just want to know what your plans are so i know," the deputy said.

"Just spend time alone with her," Alexander answered.

"youll at least wear a condom right? I wanna know shes safe," the deputy asked.

"Yes i will," Alexander said.

According to the arrest report, PBSO's Tactical Operations Team then set up a sting operation at a Super 8 motel around 4:30 p.m. on April 1.

When Alexander arrived at the motel, authorities took him into custody.

"Alexander admitted replying to the Ad on Craigslist in hopes it would be an opportunity for him to have a sexual encounter with the 2-year-old female," the arrest report stated.

Investigators said Alexander had driven to a Mobile gas station across the street from the motel and had bought a box of condoms. Deputies later found the open box inside his vehicle, as well as one condom inside his shoe.

"[Alexander] stated he had a sexual addiction and that women, men and bestiality no longer satisfied him, therefore, he wanted to meet a child for sex," according to the arrest report.

The sheriff's office said Alexander denied ever touching a child in a sexual manner, but "admitted when babysitting children in the past he has become sexually aroused by grazing over their genitals on top of their clothing as well as giving 'wedgies.'"

Alexander was booked into the Palm Beach County jail, where he remains behind bars.

During a court appearance last Friday, a judge said Alexander can't possess or use any electronic devices or access the Internet, can't have any weapons, can't contact the alleged victim, victim's family, witnesses, or any minors under the age of 18, and can't have any contact with schools or day cares.

The School District of Palm Beach County said the principal of Grove Park Elementary School has executed a "release during probation" letter to Alexander, and his last day of employment was Friday.

On April 21, the Palm Beach County School Board will be asked to take action on the release of employment during its regular board meeting.

The School District of Palm Beach County released a statement regarding Alexander's arrest, saying it's "shocked and appalled by the nature of the crimes."

A spokesperson said the school district is "cooperating fully with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office," adding that the alleged crimes did not occur on school property and did not involve district students.

"Grove Park administrators reached out to parents of students in Alexander’s class immediately after learning of his arrest. The District is also offering families support services," a spokesperson said in a written statement.

Alexander is now at the center of a professional standards investigation by the school district and "will not be returning to the School District as a teacher, or in any other capacity, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation," a spokesperson said.

Investigators said Alexander was also a babysitter on the website Care.com and other nanny websites.

Nancy Bushkin, the senior vice president of global communications for Care.com, released the following statement about Alexander's arrest:

"This report is frightening and truly disturbing. The safety and well-being of the Care.com community are deeply important to us. Every caregiver who uses our platform has completed a background check—CareCheck— and we imagine a background check was also conducted as part of this individual’s primary employment as a schoolteacher. We use a variety of safety protocols to detect bad actors and we continually monitor on-platform activity. Upon learning of this arrest, we promptly removed this person’s profile and notified families with whom he had been in contact with that he is no longer on our platform. We have proactively reached out to local law enforcement and stand ready to assist in their investigation."

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information should contact Detective Malory Wildove at 561-688-4079, WildoveM@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This story was originally published by Matt Papaycik on WPTV in West Palm Beach.