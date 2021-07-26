Watch
Flight delayed, plane evacuated after teen sends photo to several passengers

David Zalubowski/AP
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO -- A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Orlando was getting ready to leave when the plane was evacuated, passengers rescreened and aircraft inspected.

Several passengers reported getting a photo of an airsoft gun on their phones, according to multiple reports.

Airport officials say the photo was sent by a teenager on the flight via AirDrop. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that allows sharing content between other Apple products.

Airport spokesperson Doug Yakel told KNTV they determined the photo was taken at an earlier date and another location, and that the teen did not have the gun on him.

Once passengers were screened again, and the plane re-inspected, it was cleared to leave. The teenager was not allowed to reboard.

