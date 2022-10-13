FEMA approves $327 million for Hurricane Ian disaster relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has approved $327 million in disaster relief to Florida residents in 24 counties following the impact of Hurricane Ian.

FEMA said it approved funds for 182,000 households and individuals for expenses not covered by insurance. The expenses include paying for hotel rooms or temporary housing for Florida residents left without a home following the hurricane.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden added four counties that are eligible for FEMA grants.

Hurricane Ian is estimated to be among the costliest hurricanes in Florida's history. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed 105 storm-related deaths, nearly half in Lee County.

The hurricane came ashore in southwest Florida nearly two weeks ago as a Category 4 storm.