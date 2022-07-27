A judge ruled in a federal court in San Francisco on Monday that ride-share giant Uber didn't violate a federal disability law by not providing wheelchair access with driver's vehicles available on the app in every U.S. market the company operates in.

Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs in New Orleans and one from Jackson, Mississippi, according to Reuters.

The people involved in the suit use electric wheelchairs and claimed Uber violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Judge Seeborg rejected Uber's defense that the company did "more than its fair share" in other cities. Still, the judge said it was "unreasonable" to expect the San Francisco-based company to accommodate disabled passengers in the plaintiff's cities in this case because of the cost to the company.

Estimates used in court had costs about $800,000 per year in New Orleans or $400 per ride. At the same time, the court allowed the estimate of about $550,000 per year in Jackson, Mississippi or about $1,000 per ride. The estimates involved a scenario where Uber would have to team up with commercial transportation providers with wheelchair access.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs didn't immediately release a statement on the case's outcome by Tuesday.