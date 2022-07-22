Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

FCC orders phone companies to block auto warranty scam robocalls

An FCC statement said, “Consumers are out of patience."
China US Phone Carrier
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality in Washington on Dec. 14, 2017. Washington has expelled another state-owned Chinese phone carrier from the U.S. market over national security concerns amid rising tension with Beijing. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
China US Phone Carrier
Posted at 9:51 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 22:51:34-04

The Federal Communications Commission has now ordered phone companies to block and stop carrying robocall traffic of scammers using the technology to call phones with messages about auto warranties.

FCC’s Robocall Response Team said in a Thursday statement that U.S. phone companies must “take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic,” or they'll have to provide a report detailing how the voice service providers are mitigating the calls.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “Consumers are out of patience, and I’m right there with them.”

The order comes as the FCC saw unprecedented complaints regarding the robocalls, pushing auto warranty calls to the top of the list and becoming the top robocall complaints. As Bloomberg reported, other top robocall complaints included those regarding Social Security number phishing scams, fake insurance scams, credit and credit card scams, along with healthcare and other scams regarding phony lawsuits or criminal issues, which was confirmed by the FCC.

Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal said in the statement, “Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend