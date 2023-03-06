Watch Now
FBI searching for 4 Americans kidnapped in Mexico

FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 06, 2023
The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding four Americans who were apparently kidnapped in Mexico.

The individuals reportedly crossed from Brownsville, Texas, into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 3. The FBI says they were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle," the FBI states.

Armed men reportedly forced the individuals into another vehicle and drove off.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information can remain anonymous.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the people responsible for the kidnappings.

