Famed German architect Helmut Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident

CHICAGO (AP) — A prominent German architect who designed Chicago’s state government building and worked on the design of the FBI headquarters in Washington has been killed in a bike accident in Illinois.

Police say Helmut Jahn was pronounced dead at the scene after two vehicles struck the bicycle, which had failed to stop at a stop sign.

The crash happened in Campton Hills, which is about 55 miles west of Chicago.

The driver of one of the vehicles was treated at a hospital.

Jahn was born in Germany in 1940 and moved to Chicago in 1966.

One of his more controversial buildings was the James R. Thompson Building, a glass-sheathed, Illinois government office building in Chicago’s Loop that opened in 1985. It was put up for sale last week.