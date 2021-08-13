Watch
Facebook delays return to office until 2022

Ben Margot/AP
FILE - This July 16, 2013, file photo, shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Starting in March 2018, Facebook started looking into the apps that have access to its users' data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Posted at 8:21 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 21:21:28-04

Facebook staff will have to wait a little longer to return to their offices.

The social media company announced Thursday that it is pushing back its return to the office until January 2022.

Facebook made the decisions as the country faces a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

“Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office,” spokesperson Tracy Clayton told The Hill.

Facebook had planned to have its staff fully back in the office by October.

Employees are required to be vaccinated to be on Facebook grounds.

Apple also recently announced it would delay returning to the office.

