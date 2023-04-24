Don Lemon fired by CNN after 17 years with the network

Embattled news anchor Don Lemon is no longer with CNN.

In a statement posted online, the news anchor said he was informed by his agent that he had been terminated.

"I am stunned," Lemon stated. "After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly."

Lemon added that he was not given any indication that he would be fired.

The news anchor has recently been the subject of numerous controversies after moving from his prime-time show to "CNN This Morning."

Earlier this year, Lemon faced backlash after he claimed presidential candidate Nikki Haley was past her prime.

“A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon said during a live telecast.

His co-host Poppy Harlow questioned Lemon, saying he needs a qualifier on that statement. She asked whether "prime" meant childbearing age or something else, which Lemon said people could look up on "Google."

Lemon also went viral last week for a contentious interview with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy while Harlow sat there silent, unable to get a word in. After concluding the interview, Lemon appeared to cut Harlow off as she tried to invite Ramaswamy back to discuss other topics.

"We can move on now," he said.

CNN released a statement about parting ways with Lemon, thanking him for his work over the past 17 years.

"We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors," the network said.

Moments later, the network responded to Lemon's statement, calling it "inaccurate."

"He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter," CNN said.

Lemon's firing was part of a major shakeup in cable news on Tuesday. Fox News also announced it was parting ways with Tucker Carlson.

The announcement came days after Fox News settled a lawsuit for $787.5 million with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims made following the 2020 presidential election.

