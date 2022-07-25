Dog freed after being trapped for 1 week inside New Jersey drain pipe

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey firefighters and volunteers worked for close to nine hours this past weekend to free a dog stuck in a drain pipe for over a week.

Medford Township Police Department said fire crews, officers, and volunteers were able to rescue 8-year-old coonhound Dylan on Sunday.

NJ.com reported the dog had been missing since July 15 after he got out of his foster home.

News12 reported the dog's foster owner found the dog Saturday stuck 150 feet into an 18-inch storm drain pipe.

WPVI reported that crews began digging around 7 p.m. Once they reached the pipe, they started banging on it to get the dog to crawl to the firefighters.

By 1 a.m. Sunday, the dog was freed, WPVI reported.

According to the police department, the dog was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.