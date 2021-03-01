Doctor attempts to multitask virtual appearance in traffic court, surgery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Medical Board of California says it will investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.

The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room.

He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background.

"Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?" a courtroom clerk asked, according to video obtained by the Sacramento Bee. "It kind of looks like you're in an operating room right now?"

"I am, sir," Green replied. "Yes, I'm in an operating room right now. Yes, I'm available for trial. Go right ahead."

Court Commissioner Gary Link refused to conduct the trial, saying he was concerned for the patient's welfare and rescheduled it for another time.

On Saturday, the Medical Board of California said it "is aware of the incident and will be looking into it, as it does with all complaints it receives," according to NBC News.

Last week's incident is just the latest odd court proceeding recorded on Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, a Texas court proceeding was thrown off-kilter when a lawyer was unable to remove a Zoom filter that made him look like a cat.