Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
SUPREME COURT.jpeg
Posted at 12:42 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 01:42:44-04

A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force.

The court's action for now strips most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

In an unsigned order just before midnight the court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education