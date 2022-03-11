Divers search 'gator-infested' waters for human remains

A dive team in Florida spent Thursday searching a "gator-infested" canal after body parts were discovered in the area this week.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of the dive team at work.

A sniper was standing nearby to make sure no alligators approached the divers.

The search occurred after a state biologist reportedly saw an alligator with a detached human arm in its mouth.

According to the Miami Herald, a human leg was also discovered in the area.

It's not known whether someone was killed at the nature preserve or if they were attacked by an alligator.

The sheriff's office said it is treating the investigation as a homicide, the Miami Herald reported.