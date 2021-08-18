Disney World tweaks face mask policy, optional for outdoors

Walt Disney World is tweaking its face mask policy.

Starting Thursday, the theme park resort in Florida will allow visitors to chose whether or not to wear face coverings in outdoor lines, outdoor theatres, and outdoor attractions. They previously had been required.

Face coverings will remain optional in outdoor common areas.

They will still be required for visitors age 2 and up at all indoor locations, such as restaurants, theaters, and transportation, with the exception of ferry boats.

Last March, Disney World closed due to the pandemic before reopening that July with strict new safety measures that involved wearing masks, making reservations, and social distancing.

In May, officials announced that park visitors did not have to wear masks while outdoors, USA Today reported.

In July, Disney announced that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of their sites were required to be fully vaccinated.