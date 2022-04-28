'Dancing nurse' traveling to Ukraine to offer medical aid

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Ana Wilkinson's dance moves have gotten a lot of attention.

The San Diego nurse has gone viral for showing off her positive spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She and her firefighter husband have traveled on multiple medical missions throughout the last 13 years, and she’s been prioritizing the missions for the last two years. She originally spent seven weeks in New York City in 2020, plus spent two months in India during the summer of 2021, and also went on four separate trips to Texas.

While she’s prioritized COVID-19 relief throughout the last two years, she’s now shifting to where more help is needed.

“I’m actually going to the border of Poland and Ukraine and three to four times a week I’ll be going into Ukraine and dropping off medical supplies, helping the hospitals and also taking patients out that are unable to walk,” Wilkinson said.

She said she knows it will be different than the help she’s given in the past, but is ready for the challenge.

“I’ve seen a lot of things, but I haven’t seen war. My husband was prepping me and saying this is completely different. You’re going to see children that you know your heart is going to melt," Wilkinson said.

Her goal is not only to provide medical help but also spread positivity.

“I feel that if I can just bring a smile to anybody and give them hope, that’ll go a lot further,” she said.

She’s bringing bags full of medical supplies. She purchased many of it on her own, plus has had items donated from local hospitals.

Wilkinson will be traveling with the group Global Disaster Relief Team.

This story was originally reported by Leah Pezzetti on 10news.com.