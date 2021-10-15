Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
A procedure room where doctors perform abortions is prepared ahead of the arrival of patients at the start of the work day, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Abortion Texas Louisiana Clinic
Posted at 9:00 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 22:00:02-04

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is once again allowing Texas to continue banning most abortions.

In the 2-1 ruling, the court said the appeal will be expedited and oral arguments will be heard before the same panel.

The decision Thursday night keeps the law known as Senate Bill 8 in place as the Justice Department tries halting the law.

The Biden administration is suing Texas over the restrictions that ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August.

The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education