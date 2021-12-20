Trump gets boos after revealing he got a COVID-19 booster shot

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump revealed over the weekend that he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas.

Trump made the disclosure Sunday night during the final stop of "The History Tour," a live interview show he has been doing with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

A clip of the response was shared online by O'Reilly's "No Spin News."

After sharing that both he and the former president were vaccinated, O'Reilly asked Trump if he had gotten a booster shot.

"Yes," Trump said.

After a small but audible portion of the crowd booed, Trump waved them off.

"Don't, don't, don't, don't," Trump said. "That's a very tiny group over there."

O'Reilly also said he had gotten an extra dose.

While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch. But while other world leaders have received their doses publicly, Trump chose to receive his privately.

Trump broke with the three presidents the preceded him and his running mate, Mike Pence, in not getting his shot publicly.

While the vaccine is unpopular with large swaths of his base, Trump has recommended that his supporters seek out a dose.

"I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," Trump said during an appearance on Fox News in March. "Again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that and I agree with that also."