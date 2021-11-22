Watch
Official: Over 90% of fed workers have complied with Biden's vax mandate ahead of Monday deadline

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden points to the Oval Office of the White House as he arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, as he returns from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 8:19 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 09:19:54-05

With federal government employees facing a Monday deadline to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, the Biden administration says the vast majority of those workers have already complied with the mandate.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed Biden administration official, reports that 90% of federal employees have provided proof of vaccination ahead of Monday's deadline.

A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.

In September, Biden issued an order that required all federal employees to get a COVID-19 shot and provide proof by Nov. 22. The mandate did not provide a test-out option, except for those who received a medical or religious exemption.

Last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration wasn't concerned about a lack of compliance.

"We don't see it as a cliff," Psaki said Friday, according to NPR.

The federal vaccine mandate was part of a six-pronged plan Biden introduced earlier this fall to boost vaccinations and fight back against COVID-19.

Another aspect of the plan, a vaccine mandate for companies that employ more than 100 people, is currently tied up in litigation. OSHA has said it will follow a court order and not take steps to implement the mandate right now but "remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies."

Biden has already implemented a vaccine mandate for those working in the Department of Defense.

