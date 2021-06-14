Novavax says Phase 3 trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, works against variants

Vaccine maker Novavax says its shot is highly effective against COVID-19 and also protects against variants.

The Maryland-based company on Monday announced results from a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico that found its vaccine was about 90% effective. Preliminary data also showed it was safe.

"Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines. These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection," said Stanley C. Erck, the president and CEO of Novavax in a statement. "Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines."

Novavax previously released results from smaller studies in Britain and South Africa.

The company plans by the end of September to file for emergency use authorization in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

Novavax's vaccine is made by growing harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in the laboratory.

Currently, the U.S. has more supply of COVID-19 vaccines than demand. The Biden administration has said it currently has enough vaccines on hand to vaccinate every American who wants a shot. However, Bloomberg reports that the U.S.'s rate of daily vaccinations has fallen significantly since its peak in mid-April.

While the U.S. market is already saturated with COVID-19 vaccines, the Novavax vaccine could have a significant impact abroad, where many countries have struggled to obtain doses.