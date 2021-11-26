New COVID-19 variant causes concern among health experts in South Africa

LONDON — South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.

It's unclear from where the new variant, currently denominated B.1.1.529, actually arose. But it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Hong Kong and Botswana.

Joe Phaahla, South Africa's health minister, said the variant was linked to an "exponential rise" of cases in the last few days, although experts are still trying to determine if the new variant is actually responsible.

According to NPR, it's not yet clear if the new variant is more infectious or causes a person to contract a more severe infection.

CNN reports that that genomic scientists say the new variant has an "unusually high" number of mutations that cause the virus to have more of the key spike proteins it uses to get into the healthy cells it attacks. NPR says the new variant also has twice as many mutations as the delta variant, which caused a new surge in cases this summer.

The World Health Organization has convened a technical group of experts to decide whether the new variant warrants being designated a variant of interest or a variant of concern.