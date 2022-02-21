Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19, postpones at least one show

Bieber was on tour when he found out he was infected with coronavirus.
items.[0].image.alt
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Justin Bieber
Posted at 8:38 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 09:38:47-05

Part of Justin Bieber’s tour is postponed after the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative told CNN that Bieber is experiencing a mild case of the virus.

On its website, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas issued a statement, saying, “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

The Canadian-born singer was supposed to perform in Las Vegas on Sunday.

That concern has now been rescheduled for June 28 but could change depending on the NHL Playoff schedule.

Refunds are being issued.

Bieber also had more stops scheduled this week, including shows in Glendale, Arizona; Tacoma, Washington and Los Angeles.

There is no word yet on the status of those concerts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.